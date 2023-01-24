Kaspa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $96.65 million and $1.85 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00409275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.54 or 0.28728104 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00587736 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,156,090,919 coins and its circulating supply is 16,156,103,115 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,140,127,971 with 16,140,137,118.548948 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0061954 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,034,547.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

