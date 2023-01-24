Kava Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $427.50 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Kava has a total market cap of $427.50 million and approximately $101.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00004804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078321 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00056580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010856 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00025188 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002029 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,382,553 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.