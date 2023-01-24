KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Home by 88.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $228,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter worth $1,197,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Home Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.46.

Shares of KBH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. 27,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

