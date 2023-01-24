KickToken (KICK) Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. KickToken has a total market cap of $859,634.41 and approximately $176,070.52 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009997 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00052564 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030006 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017895 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00223089 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.
KickToken Token Profile
KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,392,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,392,926 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.
Buying and Selling KickToken
