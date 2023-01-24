Kim E. Robison Sells 7,148 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.2 %

Washington Federal stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.70. 52,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,514. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

