Kimberly-Clark (KMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KMB opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

