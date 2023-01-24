Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. 5,680,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,120,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.