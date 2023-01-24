KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Up 9.6% in December

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 12,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

KKR traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.89. 2,590,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,090. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

