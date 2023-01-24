Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 16,330,000 shares. Currently, 16.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,986,000 after buying an additional 230,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,962,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,796,000 after acquiring an additional 551,124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,676,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,563,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.57. 101,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

