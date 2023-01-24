KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $50.41 million and $656,537.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00222974 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10141785 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $741,715.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

