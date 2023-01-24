Konnect Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and approximately $19,580.06 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Konnect has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

