Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 22,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.79) to GBX 735 ($9.10) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.75.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.77. 298,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,845,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 128,887 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 31.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

