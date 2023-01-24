K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDF. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.78) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Shares of SDF stock opened at €22.27 ($24.21) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €14.62 ($15.89) and a fifty-two week high of €36.45 ($39.62).

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

