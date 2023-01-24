Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA opened at $138.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $176.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $167,739.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Lear by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,035,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,846 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

