LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 5.3%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 757,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,581,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $117,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in LendingClub by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LendingClub by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LendingClub by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

