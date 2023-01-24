Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $29.94 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,788.44 or 0.07778605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

