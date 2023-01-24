Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.18.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,711 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after buying an additional 1,028,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 754,640 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

