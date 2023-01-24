Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Tops $131.08 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $131.08 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00021065 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004861 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009801 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,532,439 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

