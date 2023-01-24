Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0040 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $337.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,156,200 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,096,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00358893 USD and is down -5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $165.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
