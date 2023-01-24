Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $2.91 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $686.33 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 775,214,262 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 775,168,356.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00379691 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $332.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
