Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.20.

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 72,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4,611.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 116,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 114,217 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $251.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Featured Stories

