Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $446.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $370.78 and a one year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

