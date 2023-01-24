Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.60-$26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 billion-$66.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.74 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$26.60-26.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.02 and its 200 day moving average is $443.89. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $365.34 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

