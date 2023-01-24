Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 357,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 1,479,053 shares.The stock last traded at $444.63 and had previously closed at $441.28.

The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.42. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,448,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,592,000 after purchasing an additional 69,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,040,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

