LUKSO Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.58 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $132.58 million and $2.30 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $8.87 or 0.00038552 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
