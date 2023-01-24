LUKSO (LYXe) One Day Volume Tops $1.42 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, LUKSO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $132.26 million and $1.42 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be bought for approximately $8.85 or 0.00038696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00409981 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,595.40 or 0.28777652 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00592345 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
