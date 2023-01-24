Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 1.6% Lower This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $41.92 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

