Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $14.63 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

