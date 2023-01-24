LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last week, LUXO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LUXO has a market cap of $103.50 million and approximately $2,309.46 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00412184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.47 or 0.28932268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00592997 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io.

LUXO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

