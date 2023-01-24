M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 54,348 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.08.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the third quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

