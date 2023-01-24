Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $10.81

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.36. Magnite shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 115,552 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Magnite Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Insider Activity at Magnite

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

