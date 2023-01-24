Maiar DEX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and approximately $99,345.82 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000225 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00221581 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001766 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $166,539.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

