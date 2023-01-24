Mammoth Trading Down 27.8% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and approximately $22,235.09 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00052007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00222917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00192903 USD and is down -16.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,533.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

