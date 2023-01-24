Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 7.4% Higher Over Last Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $1.80 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $26.74 or 0.00116676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

