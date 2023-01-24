Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Increased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 432.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Marathon Oil comprises about 0.8% of Empowered Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $4,360,299.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,137.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,890.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 478,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,764,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

