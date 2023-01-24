Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Boosted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.25. The company had a trading volume of 501,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,066. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $143.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.24.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

