Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $30,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MPC traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,667. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $143.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

