Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,839 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 40,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 93,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,849. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $143.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

