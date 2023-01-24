MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 345,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 259,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.58.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.73. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $536.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.95 million. Research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

