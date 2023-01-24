Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 278.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. 175,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.55. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

