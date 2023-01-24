Maripau Wealth Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 149,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,860,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,182. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $106.05.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

