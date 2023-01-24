Maripau Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,983,351 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

