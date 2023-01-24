Maripau Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IEF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.27. 1,138,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,482,331. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

