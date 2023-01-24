Maripau Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,782 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,417 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after buying an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.