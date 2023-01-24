Maripau Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,737 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,241. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.54. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

