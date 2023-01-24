Maripau Wealth Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.39. 1,017,239 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.