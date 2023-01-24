Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 17,475.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Markel accounts for 2.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Markel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Markel by 23.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKL traded up $7.75 on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.10. 8,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,031. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,319.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,243.88.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 65.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.