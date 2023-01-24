Markel Corp Acquires 12,000 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.04. 201,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,459. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $165.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

