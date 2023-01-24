Markel Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.7% of Markel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $112,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 99,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $909,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 31,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.09. 725,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,265. The firm has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.12.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

