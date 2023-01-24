Markel Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp owned approximately 0.36% of The Carlyle Group worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 200,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price target on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 446,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,540. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

See Also

